Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $553.05 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $553.05 million and $34.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00055015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,518,028,233 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

