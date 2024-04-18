iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $248.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

