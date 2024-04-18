Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 2,188 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after buying an additional 296,182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

