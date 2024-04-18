1,453 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,700,000 after acquiring an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

