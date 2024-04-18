iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,835,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,659,420 shares.The stock last traded at $45.12 and had previously closed at $45.13.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

