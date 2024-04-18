Key Financial Inc Sells 515 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Key Financial Inc reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

