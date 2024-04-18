River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 10,883 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

