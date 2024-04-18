Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1,573.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,982 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,001 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 681,208 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSCS stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

