Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 205,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

