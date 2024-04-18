HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,577,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,396,610. The firm has a market cap of $692.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

