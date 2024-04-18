OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,276 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.