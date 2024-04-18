FY2025 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Reduced by Analyst

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,061 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $68,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 1,061 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $68,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,130,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.