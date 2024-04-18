Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $262,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

BG opened at $105.42 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

