Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 532,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.66. 2,099,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

