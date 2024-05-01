Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. The company had a trading volume of 542,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,303. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

