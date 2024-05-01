Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.420-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.6 million. Repligen also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.

Repligen Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $8.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.33. The stock had a trading volume of 277,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.