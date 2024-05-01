National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NGG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.89. 54,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,003. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,165.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Grid

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.