Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE GEI traded down C$0.51 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 221,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,577. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.44.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

See Also

