Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Gibson Energy Stock Performance
TSE GEI traded down C$0.51 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 221,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,577. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.44.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on GEI
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gibson Energy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.