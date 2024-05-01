Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.170-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.90 EPS.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. 119,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,859. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

