Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 456 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.