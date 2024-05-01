Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in HSBC by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in HSBC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in HSBC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Price Performance

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. 714,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.20%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

