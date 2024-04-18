Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $224.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $224.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRTS. TD Cowen downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

VRTS opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $263.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 230.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

