Flputnam Investment Management Co. Makes New $606,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

