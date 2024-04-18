Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,395 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

