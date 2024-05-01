PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. PNM Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 61,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,309. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

