Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34, reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,341. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Logitech International by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Logitech International by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

