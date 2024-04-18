Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,860. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $47.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

