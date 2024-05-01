JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $158.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Clorox stock traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.05. 2,146,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,843. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

