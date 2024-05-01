Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 15th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.4 %

HTLFP stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.