Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSCI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 825.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.
PSCI opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $127.62.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
