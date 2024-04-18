Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $29.61 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $53.72 or 0.00084364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $435.69 million and $29.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012951 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,164 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,160.03855437 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.83621721 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 487 active market(s) with $32,518,689.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

