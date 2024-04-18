Saga Trading Down 32.8% This Week (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Saga has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Saga has a market cap of $304.74 million and approximately $146.19 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be bought for about $3.39 or 0.00005318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 3.34569646 USD and is down -17.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $145,664,871.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.