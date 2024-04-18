Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,407 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17,446.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $461.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,700. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.