Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2,924.00 and last traded at $2,926.50. 38,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 230,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,936.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,719.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,772.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,375.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

