Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.370-5.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.45-5.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,797,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,160,000 after purchasing an additional 460,516 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,567,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

