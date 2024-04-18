Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes $251,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $377.44 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

