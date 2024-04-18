Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $156.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

