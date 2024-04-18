CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 465,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

