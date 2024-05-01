MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96.

