MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 451.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.