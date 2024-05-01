MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 20,223 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

