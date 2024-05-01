MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

