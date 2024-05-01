MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCV stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $17.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
