CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,123 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,123 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 3.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $30,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $37.76. 2,885,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.