Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $8,206,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.66. 418,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,891. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

