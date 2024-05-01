Andina Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. 5,729,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,354. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.