Andina Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. 4,691,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,422,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

