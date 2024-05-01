ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,219 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 465,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,544. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

