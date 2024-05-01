Andina Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,899 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. The company had a trading volume of 784,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

