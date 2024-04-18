XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.11. 3,261,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,664,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPeng

XPeng Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in XPeng by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 33.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.